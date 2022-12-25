INDIALIFESTYLE

Christmas in Delhi: People visit Churches, throng markets

NewsWire
0
0

Scores of people in the national capital on the occasion of Christmas visited Churches while a number of them thronged markets across the city that wore a festive look on Sunday.

The markets, shops and many homes were seen decorated with colourful lights, Christmas trees, buntings and balloons.

According to a spokesperson of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi, “the crowd was twice compared to what was witnessed last year”.

“We had urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance during their visit to Church considering that Covid cases are rising in some countries,” he said.

A huge crowd was witnessed across several places including INA Market, Saket malls, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojni Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place and other areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory amid Christmas celebrations in the national capital.

“Elaborate traffic arrangements were made across the city as the areas around Delhi’s famous churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and Nirmal Hriday Church among others, saw heavy congestion,” said a traffic police personnel.

20221225-231604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tuticorin airport undergoes Rs 381 cr upgradation

    ‘Unclaimed money of investors, depositors is accessible to legal heirs’, SC...

    Scuba diving, running on a hill: Celesti prepares for ‘Rajjo’

    Cong presidential poll likely to be deferred by few weeks