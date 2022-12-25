New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) Bring in this festive season with cocktails sure to lift your spirits, especially with the upcoming Christmas and New Year events. congratulate one another on a fantastic year and the impending end-of-year festivities. It’s time to get dressed up, celebrate, and enjoy a private soiree with friends and family. Add some interesting Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Belvedere, and Ardbeg Wee Beastie cocktails to your at-home drinking repertoire this year!
Hot Cacao Cocktail
Ingredients:
30 ml – Belvedere Pure
120 ml – Oat Milk
15 ml – Honey Water
2 tsb – Raw Cacao Powder
1 pinch – powdered cinnamon
60 ml – Coconut cream
Grated nutmeg to garnish
Method:
Add first five ingredients to Nespresso steamer/milk jug and steam to combine until warmed through. Pour warm mixture into a teacup. Shake Coconut Cream to aerate and layer on top of drink. Garnish with nutmeg
Belvedere Bloody Sour
Ingredients:
40 ml – Belvedere Vodka
30 ml – Italian Bitter Liqueur
25 ml – Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml – Honey Water
1 egg white
2 dashes – Angostura Bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.
A Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
30 ml (1oz) Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Years Old
10 ml (1/3 oz) ginger syrup
10 ml (1/3oz) honey
10 ml(1/3oz) lemon juice
3 dashes aromatic bitters
125 ml (4oz) apple juice
Apple slices and 1 cinnamon stick, to garnish
Method:
Bring real warmth to this cocktail by heating the apple juice gently. As it warms through (don’t let it boil), bring everything else together in a glass mug and stir to dissolve the honey, then top the glass up when the apple juice is done. To make it look as good as it tastes, add fanned apple slices and a cinnamon stick at the finish.
Mulled Morangie
Ingredients:
30 ml Glenmorangie Lasanta
100 ml red wine
50 ml pressed apple juice
Mulling spices – cinnamon stick, cloves, anise, vanilla.
1 slice (wheel) of orange halved
1 dessert spoon Demerara Sugar (adjust to taste)
Method:
Pour ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a simmer on low heat. Do not allow to boil. Pour into a heat proof cup or mug
Bloody Rob Roy
Ingredients:
50 ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
20 ml Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes Angosutra Bitters
Orange Twist
Cherry
Method:
Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve.
Shortie’s Dirty Daiquiri
Ingredients:
50 ml Ardbeg Ten Years Old
20 ml Cloudy Apple Juice
20 ml Fresh Lime Juice
10 ml Vanilla Syrup
Method:
Shake all ingredients over ice before straining into a chilled coupe.
Warm Tea Cocktail
Ingredients:
30 ml Hennessy V.S
30 ml Velvet Falernum
10 ml Fresh Lemon juice
150 ml Hibiscus tea (hot)
1 Lemon Wheel
1 Cinnamon stick
Method:
Add all ingredients to a heat proof glass mug.
Stir to combine.
Garnish with a lemon wheel and a cinnamon stick, serve.
A Long Night In Madrid Cocktail
Ingredients:
40 ml Hennessy Very Special
25 ml Madeira
8 ml grape A maple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1 egg white
1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.
Then add ice and shake to chill.
Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave coco nibs or dark chocolate over the top.
Daniel Gomes, the Beverage Manager at Westin Gurgaon, shows you how to make some Christmas favourites.
THE GRINCH
Ingredients:
Lime Wedges – 4-6 pcs
Midori – 45 ml
Vodka – 15 ml
Ginger Ale – To top up
Glass : Rock
Method : Muddled and Build Up
Garnish : Melon flavoured sugar rimmed glass.
EGG NOGG
Ingredients:
Bailey’s – 30 ml
Cognac – 30 ml
Condensed Milk – 90 ml
Milk – 120 ml
Nutmeg – 1 Bar spoon
Maple Syrup – 2 Bar spoon
Raw Egg – 1 pcs (optional)
Glass : Cocktail Glass
Method : Blended
Garnish : Choco Shavings and Cinnamon powder sprinkle.
MULLED WINE
Ingredients :
Red Wine – 150 ml
Star Anise – 4 pcs
Cloves – 4 buds
Cinnamon Sticks – 3 sticks
Cardamom – 2 buds
Green Apple – 1 slice
Red Apple – 1 slice
Orange Slice – 2 slices
Glass : Wine Glass
Method : Cook to simmer
Garnish : Orange, Apple Slices and burnt Cinnamon Stick.
