New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) Don’t feel up to the regular Christmas specials like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, plum cake or pudding…Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa curates a menu featuring a fresh set of ingredients but equally delightful to the eye and delectable in taste.

Prawn with lemon Quiche

Ingredients:

Fresh Prawn (210 g)

green onions, thinly sliced (4)

chopped fresh dill (1 tbsp)

finely grated lemon rind (1 tbsp)

filo pastry (2 sheets)

eggs (4)

reduced-fat milk (1/4 cup)

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 degree C/180 degree C fan-forced. Place prawn, peas, onion, dill and lemon rind in a bowl. Stir to combine.

Place 1 filo sheet on a flat surface. Spray with oil. Repeat layering with remaining filo and oil. Line base and sides of prepared pan with filo.

Whisk eggs, milk and parmesan in a bowl. Roll up overhanging filo sides.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden after that add cooked prawn. Serve with salad.

Drunken Prawn salad

Ingredients:

Tiger prawn (4 no)

Cucumber (1 no)

Zucchini (1 no)

Garlic smashed (1 clove)

Gin jelly oil (5 ml)

Lemon (1 no)

Vodka (30 ml)

Orange (1 no)

Salt To taste

Black pepper to taste

Green olive (2 no)

Parsley (5 gm)

Lemon leaf

Method:

Wash zucchini and slice using mandolin. Grill on hot plate, season and keep aside.

Wash and peel cucumber. Get rid of core using corer and cut into rings.

Wash, peel and devein prawns. Boil in salted water along with lemon leaf.

Drain and chill in ice water.

In a deep bowl add prawns, cucumber rings, chopped parsley, olives and seasoning.

Now add lemon juice, orange juice, lemon and orange zest, vodka and oil.

Toss lightly and arrange.

Serve chilled.

Red Strawberry crush mousse

Ingredients:

strawberry crush (2 tbsp)

strawberry, chopped (100 gms)

whipped cream, sweetened (300 gms)

vanilla essences (2-3 drops)

sweet cookies (60 gms)

For Garnish – strawberries and chocolate rice

Method:

Add all ingredients together and mix well.

Place a mould (any shape and size of your choice) with silver foil and spread coarsely powdered cookies evenly to form a base.

Pour the mixture into the mould on top of the cookie and allow chilling in the refrigerator for one hour.

When set, garnish with sliced strawberries and chocolate rice.

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

2 cup:-Vanilla Greek Yogurt

100 gm:-Vanilla Almond Granola (or any flavour)

40 gm:-Walnuts, pecan nuts

30 gm:-Sliced Strawberries

Method:

Layer granola, yogurt, Walnuts, pecan nuts

And sliced strawberries. Repeat layers two times

