Christmas zeal returns to NE India after 2 yrs of Covid restrictions

Christmas is always a season of cheer, joy, and festivities for most northeastern states, specially in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Important installations, churches, shops, parks, graveyards and the houses were lit up with colourful lights, flowers and Christians motifs.

After celebrating Christmas either behind closed doors or in a very restricted manner due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, churches in all the eight northeastern states, including Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram, which have a major percentage of Christian population, were full of festive joy and zeal this year.

As delicious food is a part of the festivity, restaurants, hotels and cafeterias arranged special tasty and varied foods.

Bakeries filled with Christmas cakes and goodies could also be found in abundance.

Church leaders said that special prayers and Christmas carols have been conducted since Saturday night.

Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and other northeastern states looked beautiful as Christmas masses were conducted and the streets were lit up beautifully since Friday.

In Mizoram, the traditional community feast and Christmas carols were held across the mountainous state. Myanmarese, who sheltered in Mizoram since March last year also took part in the festivities.

Mizoram is witnessing the 151st year of Christmas celebrations this year after it was first celebrated by the colonial British troops back in 1871.

Governors, Chief Ministers, leaders of all political parties and other important personalities wished people on the occasion of Christmas.

Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya governments have announced holidays for several days to enable the people to take part in Christmas festivities. Cutting across party lines, leaders and workers of various political parties enjoying the celebrations and taking part in numerous events.

Christmas is also being celebrated in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim with the participation of non-Christians and people belonging to other religions of all ages and all walks of life.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya while there are a significant number of Christians in the other northeastern states.

Churches and the Church leaders in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya play a very significant role in the life and culture of the people in these states.

