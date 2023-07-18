Ahead of its July 21 premiere, the makers of ‘Oppenheimer’ released a clip of the Trinity Test where they showcase the first nuclear explosion undertaken at the facility of Los Alamos, New Mexico, US as part of the Manhattan Project.

The short video details the consequences of the world-changing Trinity test – the code name for the first detonation test of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb.

While also weighing in on the weapon’s destructive effect and its necessity during a time of war, when everyone is uncertain.

The shot has been designed with zero CGI which is a massive achievement as it manages to grab the sheer destructive force of the bomb, from its explosion to a vacuum that implodes, before unleashing the full force, with all the intricacies of the massive heat, the churning radiation and its sheer terror.

More than just the clip however, the video focuses more on the emotional impact among the scientists and directors, when building the bomb and when it finally came to push the button.

Christopher Nolan along with actors Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. called the whole Test sequence as one of the most important sequences ever and their entire focus here was to highlight the emotional turmoil the people at the time were facing.

2023071841049