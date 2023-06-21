SCI-TECHWORLD

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has introduced new features for Chrome on iOS, including built-in Lens support.

In the coming months, users will be able to “use your camera to search with new pictures you take and existing images in your camera roll,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“You can already use Lens in Chrome on iOS by long-pressing an image you find while browsing.”

The tech giant also introduced better translations for Chrome on iOS.

Users can now translate a specific portion of a page using Google Translate right within Chrome on their iOS device.

Chrome now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect addresses on webpages, the company added.

Users will see the option to view detected addresses on a mini Google Maps right within Chrome, when they press and hold an address.

The company further mentioned that Chrome on iOS users can now create Calendar events directly in the browser without having to switch apps or copy the information over manually.

Meanwhile, last month, Chrome had gained the top spot in the world’s most popular desktop browser, while Apple’s Safari browser ranked second.

20230621-141403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple to debut M2 chip with four new Macs this year:...

    IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

    Google Pixel fold likely to feature ultra-micro-hole camera set

    NASA’s solar probe faces space dust, debris on way to Sun