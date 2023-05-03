INDIASCI-TECH

Chrome world’s most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

NewsWire
0
0

Google Chrome has gained the top spot in the world’s most popular desktop browser, while Apple’s Safari browser ranked second.

According to the data provided by the web analytics service StatCounter, Chrome is now used on 66.13 per cent of desktop computers worldwide, while Safari is used on 11.87 per cent of desktop computers in the last 12 months.

Microsoft Edge browser stands in third spot with 11 per cent, and Mozilla’s Firefox stands in fourth with 5.65 per cent.

Opera browser is in the fifth spot with a 3.09 per cent share, and Internet Explorer stands in the sixth spot with a 0.55 per cent share.

However, in India, the stats are a little different.

Being the world’s most popular desktop browser, Chrome is on top in India as well, with a 90.4 per cent market share, while the second spot has seen some changes in India.

The second position is secured by Firefox — with a 3.64 per cent market share.

The third spot is secured by Egde in India as well, with a 3.48 per cent share, while Opera is at the fourth spot, with a 1.19 per cent share.

Apple’s Safari secured the fifth spot with only a 1.01 per cent market share.

Internet Explorer remains at the sixth spot in India as well, with a 0.11 per cent market share.

20230503-124004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Time for Bharat’ offers clarity of thought and balance of vision...

    Doctor sentenced to 6 years jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

    Six killed, several hurt in a bus mishap in Odisha

    Akhilesh alleges BSP candidates are finalised by BJP