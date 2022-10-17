SCI-TECHWORLD

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) receives Android 12 with latest update

NewsWire
Tech Giant Google has said that it is updating its Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with the latest Android 12, media reports say.

According to 9To5Google, the update includes Android TV OS from 10 to 12, Chromecast with Google TV (4K) to the July 2022 security patch level from May 2022, increased security and privacy, and other bug fixes and performance improvements.

The new update allows users to cut off camera and microphone access for Apps, i.e., the new update offers more control over when Apps can see and hear the user, especially during video calling.

However, there are “additional user settings that let the user control HDR format and surround sound,” while the ability to “match content frame rate” is specifically highlighted.

To download the Android 12 update on the 2020 edition of Chromecast with Google TV (4K), users can click the profile avatar in the top-right corner, then hit Settings, System, About, and select System Update.

20221017-180001

