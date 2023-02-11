SCI-TECHWORLD

Google’s latest Chrome beta version includes a trial for a feature that could enhance the browser’s picture-in-picture feature significantly and make it more useful.

The tech giant is considering allowing it to display virtually any web content in a floating window that stays on top of all users’ other windows, rather than just for playing videos, reports The Verge.

This feature, known as Document Picture-in-Picture, can be useful in a variety of ways.

There are some examples that Google gives based on how picture-in-picture already works, for example, video players that have custom UIs (including buttons to like or dislike video, timelines, or captions), or mini players for video conferences that show a grid of participants and allow you to mute yourself or raise your hand, according to the report.

The company also suggests the feature could be used to show a playlist for your music.

Moreover, the Chrome Platform Status tracker states that the feature will be trialled until Chrome 115, which will likely release sometime in June, said the report.

Last year, Google launched picture-in-picture (PiP) support in its video conferencing app Meets alongside pinning multiple video feeds.

With the new functionality, users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window.

