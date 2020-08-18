Chrystia Freeland is Canada’s first female finance minister

Chrystia Freeland is Canada’s new finance minister and the first woman to take on the powerful role.

She was sworn in to her new role at Rideau Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Freeland, former foreign affairs minister, was serving as deputy prime minister and intergovernmental affairs minister.

She will continue serving as deputy prime minister in addition to taking on finance, but New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc will take over from her in the intergovernmental affairs portfolio.

Many leaders, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as Canadians, applauded Freeland’s historic appointment on Twitter.

Freeland replaces Bill Morneau, who resigned Monday after weeks of controversy over his and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s involvement in awarding WE Charity a sole-source contract to run a student-volunteer program.

Morneau also resigned as the MP for Toronto Centre on Monday, after a meeting with Trudeau.

The former finance minister said he did not plan to run in more than two election cycles and that it is the best time to let a fresh minister steer Canada through its post-pandemic economic recovery.