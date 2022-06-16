Today Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, outlined the federal government’s $8.8 million affordability plan in her first speech since the budget.

“We know that Canadians are worried about inflation and that they’re asking what their government is going to do about it,” Freeland said at Empire Club in Toronto. “That’s why we have a new Affordability Plan—$8.9 billion in new support this year—that is going to put more money in the pockets of Canadians at a time when they need it most.”

Inflation is a global phenomenon driven in large part by the lasting impacts of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and amplified by China’s ongoing COVID-zero policies and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The financial supports announced for this year will make life more affordable for millions of Canadians, Freeland explained in a statement.

The Affordability Plan includes:

Enhancing the Canada Workers Benefit—at a cost of $1.7 billion in new support for workers this year—to put up to an additional $2,400 into the pockets of low-income families starting this year

A 10% increase to Old Age Security for seniors over 75, which will provide up to $766 more for more than three million seniors this year

A $500 payment this year to nearly one million Canadian renters who are struggling with the cost of housing

Cutting child care fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year, with savings for a family here in Toronto of up to $6,000

Dental care for Canadians earning less than $90,000, starting with hundreds of thousands of children under 12 this year

The indexation to inflation of benefits including the Canada Child Benefit, the GST Credit, the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement. The federal minimum wage, which was increased to $15/hour, is also indexed to inflation

“For a couple here in Ontario, with an income of $45,000 and a child in daycare, this Affordability Plan could mean about an additional $7,600 above existing benefits—more than 16 per cent of their annual income—this fiscal year,” Freeland said. “A single senior with a disability, in Quebec, could benefit from over $2,500 more this year than she received last year. A recent graduate living in Alberta could receive about an additional $1,600 in new and enhanced benefits.”

“The measures in this Affordability Plan represent entirely new support for Canadians; $8.9 billion that they did not receive last year,” she added.

Freeland says Canada has the strongest jobs recovery in the G7, and both the IMF and OECD predict that the Canadian economy will see the strongest growth in the G7 this year and next. Canada has recovered 117 per cent of the jobs that were lost during the depths of the pandemic, compared to just 96 per cent in the United States. Today, Canada’s unemployment rate is just 5.1 per cent—a record low.

Funding for the measures in this Plan was allocated in previous budgets.

“This is new money for the Canadians receiving it this year—but we built these measures into our last two budgets,” Freeland stated.

Dan Albas, Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance, and Gérard Deltell, Conservative Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry released a joint statement in response to the Deputy Prime Minister’s speech at the Empire Club.

“The Liberals’ so-called solution to the inflationary crisis that is devastating Canadians is only going to make things worse,” the statement said. “Today’s speech by the Deputy Prime Minister demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the causes of inflation. Canadians are in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis because of the flawed tax-and-spend approach of the Trudeau Liberals.”