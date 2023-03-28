Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is just tabling her third federal budget. As expected it includes a new grocery rebate measure for lower-income Canadians, a rise in the RESP withdrawal limit and a new clean tech manufacturing tax credit.

Just before tabling the budget in Parliament, Freeland said it is “solid plan for the middle class which will allow us to build a clean economy for the future”.

Highlights of Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future

New grocery rebate for 11 million Canadians – a one-time payment of $467 for eligible couples with children; an extra $234 for single Canadians without children; and an extra $225 for seniors, on average.

Crack down on hidden junk fees this could include higher telecom roaming charges, event and concert fees, excessive baggage fees, and unjustified shipping and freight fees

Changes to the Criminal Code to lower the criminal rate of interest from the equivalent of 47 per cent APR to 35 per cent APR, and to launch consultations on whether the criminal rate of interest should be further reduced. Ottawa intends to adjust the Criminal Code'spayday lending exemption to require payday lenders to charge no more than $14 per $100 borrowed.

Lower credit card fees for small businesses, while also protecting reward points for Canadian consumers offered by Canada's large banks. More than 90 per cent of credit card-accepting businesses will see their interchange fees reduced by up to 27 per cent from the existing weighted average rate. These reductions are expected to save eligible small businesses in Canada approximately $1 billion over five years.

Relief for students including increasing Canada Student Grants by 40 per cent—providing up to $4,200 for full-time students. Raising the interest-free Canada Student Loan limit from $210 to $300 per week of study. Waiving the requirement for mature students, aged 22 years or older, to undergo credit screening in order to qualify for federal student grants and loans for the first time. This will allow up to 1,000 additional students to benefit from federal aid in the coming year.

Increase in limits on certain RESP withdrawals from $5,000 to $8,000 for full-time students, and from $2,500 to $4,000 for part-time students. Budget 2023 also proposes to allow divorced or separated parents to open a joint RESP for their children, which will make it easier and more affordable for parents to save for their children's education.

$198.3 billion to reduce backlogs, expand access to family health services, and ensure provinces and territories can provide the high quality and timely health care Canadians expect and deserve.

, and ensure provinces and territories can provide the high quality and timely health care Canadians expect and deserve. New Canadian Dental Care Plan, to benefit up to nine million Canadians and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month.

The federal deficit is projected to be $40.1 billion in 2023-24, which is nearly $10 billion more than forecast in last fall’s economic statement.

The outlook for budgetary revenues has been revised down relative to FES 2022 by $5.7 billion on average, reflecting lower nominal GDP projections and the associated implications on the projections of corporate profitability and personal income (particularly slower growth in employment and wages). As a result, income tax revenues are expected to be lower by approximately $4.8 billion on average over the forecast horizon.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said that his party will support the 2023 federal budget which means the Trudeau government will not be forced into an election. Not surprisingly Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his intention to vote against it.