ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chuffed to be called ‘Maa’ by IBD3 contestants, Geeta Kapur to gift Nataraj idols to all

NewsWire
0
0

Mother’s Day is on May 14, but for ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ judge and choreographer Geeta Kapur, lovingly called ‘Maa’ by the contestants, every day on the set of the reality dance show is like Mother’s Day.

Kapur, who judges the show along with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and fellow choreographer Terence Lewis, is variously addressed as ‘Maa’ or ‘Guru Maa’ because she generously offers her guidance to the budding dancers.

Talking about being called ‘Maa’, Kapur said: “It’s amazing! I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me ‘Geeta Maa’, I feel responsible, I feel humble.”

Continuing in the same vein, she said: “I am honoured that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge, but I have never said that you are my ‘shishya’ or you are my ‘guru’ to anyone. So, I feel in many ways lucky and humble.”

She said she was grateful to have received so much love and getting ‘Maa’ tagged to her name.

“It is that one feeling which is hard to express in words,” Kapur said.

In the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, Kapur will gift all contestants and choreographers a small Nataraj idol to keep the ‘guru-shishya’ tradition alive.

Tune in to ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230512-193405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B-Town set to unleash ‘scam jobs’!

    Actor Mahat Raghavendra’s birthday wish to wife Prachi wins hearts

    ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ to release on...

    Shamita Shetty shares a slice of ‘Monday motivation’