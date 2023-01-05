INDIALIFESTYLE

Churu, Fatehpur frozen as cold wave continues in Rajasthan

A day after Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave as temperatures dipped below normal in many places.

The coldest place in Rajasthan was Mount Abu, where the temperature dropped to minus six degree Celsius.

On Wednesday evening, minimum temperature was -0.1 degree Celsius in Chittaurgarh, -1.5 in Churu, -1.8 in Fatehpur and -1.5 degree Celsius in Jobner. Jaipur recorded a temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius.

Nearly 22 of the 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature below 20 degree Celsius due to which cold wave continued to leave residents shivering even in the day.

Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued an orange alert of severe cold in five cities on Thursday. This includes Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagaur, Bikaner, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Alwar districts. While Churu and Fatehpur recorded minus temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, in Jaipur’s Jobner the mercury reached -4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur also went below five degree Celsius.

According to MeT department experts, people will get some relief from cold wave from January 7.

