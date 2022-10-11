Central Information Commission (CIC) has pointed out the failure of Delhi Government in implementation of the RTI Act, 2005, showing lack of transparency and accountability in issues of core governance involving genuine public interest.

Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, CIC has written to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena regarding failure of the Delhi Government in the implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2005 wherein inter alia it has been pointed out that the departments like Revenue which deals with land matters, PWD, Cooperative, Health and Power besides bodies like the DSSSB and the DSIIDC etc which directly deal with the ordinary people, either hold back genuine information with ulterior motives, refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants seeking information or provide them with misinformation with an aim to mislead.

“In many cases the RTI applicants seeking information in these departments, entities are in miserable condition as their legitimate applications entailing information that has a bearing on their life are stonewalled. In other cases, genuine information regarding corruption and irregularity in governtnent functioning is being held back with alleged ulterior motives,” Information Commissioner (IC) Uday Mahurkar has said.

“It is a matter of concern that in more than 60 per cent of the cases concerning the Revenue department the CPIOS do not remain present citing official duty and depute their clerks and junior personnel to attend the hearing. In many cases, there is a clear intent on their part to stonewall the information because of their questionable nexus,” he said in the letter.

This is more than evident in cases where huge properties including ancestral lands are involved and clearly indicate high level corruption. In some cases that came before the Commission, the applicants fighting for their rights regarding their ancestral land were found by the Commission at their wits end because a corrupt and lethargic bureaucracy it was just not willing to part with legitimate information they had sought, he has alleged in the letter.

Uday Mahurkar has also pointed out glaring issues regarding the Health department as to how free treatment is not given by private hospitals that got land on concessional rates, to EWS category patients. The total amount owed in the form of not providing free treatment is Rs 1500 crore. He has also pointed out issues relating to the tendering process, discoms etc.

In view of the seriousness of the issues highlighted by the Central Information Commissioner, the Lt. Governor’s Secretariat has directed the Chief Secretary to take requisite corrective action as per rules in place to address the matter at the earliest.

