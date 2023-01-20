The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the cases involving criminal Santro Ravi, who is alleged to be having connections with some ruling BJP ministers.

The CID sleuths are interrogating Santro Ravi, who was arrested in Gujarat after an 11-day search. Sources said that Ravi was making excuses that he was not medically fit for intense grilling as he was suffering from diabetes and blood pressure issues.

The CID is preparing to submit him for a medical check-up to ascertain his claims. The team was in Mysuru, from where Santro hails.

The team had also recorded the statement of his wife in the premises of Odanadi NGO. The accused’s wife had lodged a rape case against Santro Ravi and claimed that before marriage he raped her and continued harassment.

It is alleged that Santro Ravi has political connections and links in the state police department. The contacts helped him to escape from the state, it is being said.

The police department has suspended a police inspector for colluding with Santro Ravi and sending his wife to jail by falsely implicating her.

Odanadi NGO from Mysuru had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman to initiate action against Santro Ravi. They have also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The photos of Santro Ravi with ruling BJP ministers and son of CM Bommai have gone viral on social media. The photos of Santro Ravi with gold biscuits, bundles of money have been attached with the copy of the complaint.

Police sources explain that Santro Ravi aka K.S. Manjunath has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including the kidnap and rape case of a minor. He is also linked to the PSI Recruitment scandal, sources add.

He is allegedly involved in prostitution cases, vehicle theft cases and was earlier arrested under the Goonda Act. He was imprisoned for a year and after coming out continued his criminal activities.

