The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Assam will probe female cop Junmoni Rabhas tragic death in a road accident, DGP G.P. Singh said on Tuesday.

According to Singh, a case was registered against Rabha at the North Lakhimpur police station on Monday, just a day before her death in an accident on Tuesday.

He said that both the cases – the death of Rabha and the FIR against her — will be investigated by the CID.

DGP Singh wrote on Twitter, “In the wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of the society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 (case registered against Rabha) and the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Assam.”

Earlier, the family members of Rabha, an Assam Police sub-inspector who died in a road accident, had dubbed her death as ‘mysterious’ and also demanded a high-level inquiry.

The accident took place in the Kaliabor area of Nagaon district on Tuesday.

According to locals, Rabha’s vehicle collided head on with a container truck on the national highway. As a result of the impact, the vehicle was completely crushed.

The police reached the spot after receiving the news and rushed Rabha to the Kaliabor civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

According to police sources, she was heading towards upper Assam and was dressed in civil clothes.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased cop, Karuna Rabha, said: “My sister left home in Guwahati yesterday night and told us that she would be going with her colleague Aabha Rabha, but later we came to know that she was going alone. Aabha claimed that she was not accompanying Junmoni.”

Rabha came to limelight last year after she broke her engagement with her fiance who was accused of corruption.

Later, she was also charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and was later arrested.

She was granted bail by a sessions court.

20230516-235603