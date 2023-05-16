INDIA

CID to probe death of female cop’s death in accident in Assam (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Assam will probe female cop Junmoni Rabhas tragic death in a road accident, DGP G.P. Singh said on Tuesday.

According to Singh, a case was registered against Rabha at the North Lakhimpur police station on Monday, just a day before her death in an accident on Tuesday.

He said that both the cases – the death of Rabha and the FIR against her — will be investigated by the CID.

DGP Singh wrote on Twitter, “In the wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of the society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 (case registered against Rabha) and the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Assam.”

Earlier, the family members of Rabha, an Assam Police sub-inspector who died in a road accident, had dubbed her death as ‘mysterious’ and also demanded a high-level inquiry.

The accident took place in the Kaliabor area of Nagaon district on Tuesday.

According to locals, Rabha’s vehicle collided head on with a container truck on the national highway. As a result of the impact, the vehicle was completely crushed.

The police reached the spot after receiving the news and rushed Rabha to the Kaliabor civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

According to police sources, she was heading towards upper Assam and was dressed in civil clothes.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased cop, Karuna Rabha, said: “My sister left home in Guwahati yesterday night and told us that she would be going with her colleague Aabha Rabha, but later we came to know that she was going alone. Aabha claimed that she was not accompanying Junmoni.”

Rabha came to limelight last year after she broke her engagement with her fiance who was accused of corruption.

Later, she was also charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and was later arrested.

She was granted bail by a sessions court.

20230516-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lumpy virus: R’sthan, Punjab and Gujarat severely affected, UP succeeds in...

    Sports ministry taking efforts to strengthen bench for Olympics; Indian boxers...

    Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ release pushed by a week to Feb 17

    IND v SA, 5th T20I: Start of play delayed as rain...