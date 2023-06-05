WORLD

Cider poisoning causes 18 deaths in Russia

At least 18 people have reportedly died in two regions of Russia after drinking cider.

So far, 16 people in Ulyanovsk region and two others in Samara region were killed by the Mr. Cider-brand alcohol, while two cases of poisoning were also recorded in Udmurtia and the injured are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a TASS news agency report.

Multiple victims are hospitalised in the three regions.

The drink was produced at a factory in Samara region and the authorities did not specify which substance in the cider led to the poisoning.

Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has instructed withdrawal of all such products.

Law enforcers have detained Mr. Cider producers and suppliers and an investigation is underway.

