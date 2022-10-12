After two years’ gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industry’s event – CII Chandigarh Fair 2022 – will commence its silver jubilee edition from October 14-17 in Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

The fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with 300 plus stalls and 281 exhibitors participating from 40 cities across India, an official statement said.

It will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The fair would also host 10 concurrent expos, including Home Decor, Realcon (Real Estate), Haute Couture, Persona, Kitchen Central and International Arcade. It will showcase a variety of products to choose from the craftsmanship of artists from Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

“The last two years had been unprecedented with festivities and celebrations coming to a halt due to the pandemic. We are happy to be back with the 25th edition of CII Chandigarh Fair. This year the fair brings in one of the biggest auto shows with a display of 16 brands; and many more attractions suited to every palette,” CII Northern Region Regional Director, Prashant A.N. said.

20221012-180803