The newly-constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj has assumed office as the President of CII for 2022-23, succeeding Tata Steel Ltd CEO & Managing Director T.V. Narendran.

Engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level, Bajaj was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20. He has led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech.

Bajaj is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, US and a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), the International Advisory Board, Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum.A

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal takes over as CII President-Designate for 2022-23.

Closely associated with CII for almost 30 years, he has been the Chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97 and has led several CII National Committees including on Sports, Environment and Technology & Innovation.

Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp became the world’s No. 1 two-wheeler company in 2001 and has successfully retained this position to date – for 21 consecutive years.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R. Dinesh takes over as Vice President for 2022-23.

He has been associated with CII for more than 2 decades, and has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19. He has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council to name a few.

Dinesh is a Commerce Graduate and an Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.

