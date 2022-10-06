BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

CII lauds launch of 5G technology

NewsWire
0
0

The new 5G technology will help India achieve the next phase of digital transformation, president of industry body CII, Sanjiv Bajaj said.

In a statement issued by CII, Bajaj said: “The nation is relying heavily on 5G to be a game-changer in enabling new use cases and improving efficiency across every industry. With this launch (of 5G), we are moving towards an inclusive digital transformation ensuring that digital technologies are universally available, accessible, and adoptable, enabling meaningful and safe use of the Internet and digital services for all.”

5G technology in India was launched last week during the the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea – the three major telecom operators of the country had demonstrated the use of 5G technology to him during the event.

20221006-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WAPCOS Ltd, under Jal Shakti Ministry, files for IPO

    Swiggy, Zomato make it to top 10 global online food delivery...

    Record Rs 1,47,686cr gross GST revenue collected in Sep

    S.Korea, US to launch ministerial-level dialogue channel on supply chains