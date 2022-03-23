INDIASPORTS

CII’s 7th global sports summit ‘Scorecard 2022’ to be held on March 25-26

The seventh edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) global sports summit ‘Scorecard 2022’ will be held virtually on March 25-26.

A two-day annual flagship conclave for the business of sports in India, under the aegis of the National Committee of Sports of the CII, is based on the theme ‘Priorities and Potential for a New World for Sport’ and the top leaders from the global sporting world will share their views.

“We are delighted to announce the seventh edition of CII’s annual global sports summit Scorecard. We have witnessed some highly meaningful and enlightening discussions in the past editions and the tradition will continue this year too as we have top influential names from the global sporting world gracing the event,” said Anupam Goswami, Chairman, CII National Committee of Sports.

“Owing to the pandemic, unfortunately this year, too, the summit will be held virtually as we look forward to yet another successful edition,” he added.

The inaugural session of the event will witness Anna Iwarsson, Vice Chairperson of Swedish Sports Confederation and Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Latvia and Sweden as speakers.

La Liga India’s Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza, Mrinalini Sharma, CMO, Co-Founder of Premier Handball League and Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India will talk about the league system on the second day of the event.

Adille Sumariwalla, President of Athletics Federation of India and Raninder Singh, President of National Rifle Association of India are the other names from the sports world, who will be part of the summit.

The industry leaders will shed light on several other topics such as state of sports, resumption of sports in states and in schools, rise of esports and employment opportunity in Indian sporting industry.

