Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to dispatch coal to the tune of 700 million tonnes (MT) in 2022-23, out of which 565 MT of which is earmarked for the power sector, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Out of the above target, CIL has dispatched 152.49 MT of coal to power sector in the first quarter of the current year, thus, achieving a growth of 19 per cent over last year, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

CIL has envisaged to enhance its production to reach the level of one billion tonnes (BT) coal by 2024-25, from its current production level of about 600 MT in order to meet the demand of coal indigenously and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country, he said, adding that the CIL has already identified all resources required that will contribute to its 1 BT production plan and its related issues.

The minister also said that most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production or supply and CIL contributes more than 80 per cent of the indigenous production/supply in the country, including supply to power sectors. There are enough coal reserves in the country as well as in the coal mines of CIL, he added.

As per the Geological Survey of India, as on April 1, 2021, the in-situ geological resources of coal in India upto a depth of 1200m is 352.16 BT, which includes proven, indicated and inferred resources. Out of this, the proven resources are 177.18 BT.

To address the issues of coal supplies to power sector, an Inter-Ministerial Sub Group comprising of representatives from Ministries of Power, Coal, Railways, the CEA, the CIL and the SCCL meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to power sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants, he said.

