ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Cinema is a unifying force, says Ranveer Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who was honoured at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where he represented Indian cinema on global platform, is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco.

He took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures on receiving the award dressed in an embellished maroon sherwani.

Ranveer shared pictures on receiving the Etoile d’or Award and captioned it: “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude!”

“Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival.”

Marrakech has a long history of celebrating Indian cinema. The festival previously honored Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

After his appearance at the official opening ceremony, Ranveer high-tailed it to Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square to introduce an open-air screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 multi-award-winning 18th costume drama Bajirao Mastani, in which the actor had one of his breakout roles.

20221114-152005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana: Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema

    Sehwag shares his best moments with Sachin on ‘The Kapil Sharma...

    Sanjay Dutt celebrates 41 years of ‘Rocky’

    Rajpal Yadav teams up with filmmaker Wilson Louis for upcoming film...