Cinemas in Ranchi to show voter awareness clips

Ranchi, Oct 10 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, cinema halls and multiplexes in the city have been asked to show the video clips of the voter awareness campaign, a statement said on Thursday.

Jharkhand will go to assembly poll in November and December this year. The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates by end of this month.

Ranchi district administration held a meeting with owners of cinema halls and multiplex regarding the voter awareness campaign on Thursday.

“The cinema halls and multiplex have been asked to show the video clippings provided by the Election Commission everyday on different time slots. The cinema hall and multiplex owners have agreed to show the video clips,” a Ranchi administration press release.

The cinema halls/multiplex will also give rebate in tickets on polling day to voters, if they show the ink mark on their fingers indicating that they have cast their ballot.

–IANS

