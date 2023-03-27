Corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) was initiated in the cases of DHFL, ABG Shipyard and Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), and resolution plans were approved in cases of DHFL and BPSL, with amount realisable to creditors of Rs 37,167 crore and Rs 19,895 crore, respectively.

Various mechanisms are available for recovery, which include, inter alia, filing of a suit in civil courts or in Debts Recovery Tribunals, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, filing of cases for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, said a written reply by the Finance Ministry in Lok Sabha on Monday.

“As per the inputs received from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIRP was initiated in the cases of DHFL, ABG Shipyard and Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), and resolution plans were approved in cases of DHFL and BPSL, with amount realisable to creditors of Rs. 37,167 crore and Rs. 19,895 crore respectively,” said the reply.

Further, liquidation order was passed in case of ABG Shipyard, and more than Rs.1,000 crore has been realised by the liquidator from sale of assets.

The Reserve Bank of India has informed that no fraud pertaining to H-Tech Auto has been reported by any bank, informed the Ministry.

Further, the Central Bureau of Investigation has informed that charge sheets have been filed by it in the cases of DHFL, ABG Shipyard and BPSL.

Besides that, the Directorate of Enforcement has apprised that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 10,232.43 crore have been attached and six persons have been arrested in these cases, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, added the reply.

20230327-151205