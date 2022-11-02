BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Cisco, Villgro to support 5 women-led climate tech startups in India

Social enterprise incubator Villgro and networking major Cisco India on Wednesday launched an initiative to support the growth of five women-led startups in climate action in the country.

They will offer financial support of Rs 1 crore (up to Rs 20 lakhs per startup), as well as allow capacity building, business planning, mentorship and peer learning, focussed towards the implementation of go-to-market strategies.

The accelerator programme called ‘TVARAN’ will empower upcoming women-led climate solution startups in the fields of renewable energy, water and waste management and climate-smart agriculture..

“Through our partnership with Villgro, we are announcing our commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs driving climate resilience through their business,” said Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, CISCO India & SAARC.

Start ups in the climate action sector that are founded/co-founded by women with at least 50 per cent shareholding, playing an active decision making role are eligible to apply.

The six-month programme is designed to finance and implement the go-to-market strategies of women entrepreneurs.

“Villgro’s work with women entrepreneurs has had a steadfast focus on market access enablement. That is where we believe ecosystem support is yet inadequate, and where Villgro can add the most value,” said Jenaan Lilani Bhargava, Chief Operating Officer, Villgro Innovations Foundation.

20221102-123207

