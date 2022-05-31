CISF DMRC emerged champions of the Football Delhi A-Division League 2021-22 by defeating Bangadarshan FA 10-1 in the Super Six stage and topping the points table with 12 points.

CISF won the league with a goal difference as the final points table ended with the top-3 teams with 12 points. Santosh Kumar from CISF scored 6 goals, helping them take a final leap to clinching the title. Delhi Tigers FC emerged as runner-up in the league after defeating Victory FC with a scoreline of 6-1.

The winning team CISF was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs. 50,000 while second-placed Delhi Tigers FC, got Rs 25,000. The winners and runners-up of this league will participate in the Senior Division League in 2022-23 season.

Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, president of Football Delhi, appreciated the hard work and dedication showcased by the clubs, players, officials, organising committee and the Football Delhi staff towards the celebration of football.

