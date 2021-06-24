Alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) troops on Thursday rescued 15 children from the clutches of a child-trafficking gang by arresting a couple from the Ranchi Airport.

Sub-Inspector Panna Lal Thakur of the CISF noticed suspicious activities of a passenger accompanied by a lady and 18 children — all minors — at about 8.40 a.m. on Thursday while checking their tickets at the departure gate of the airport. They were to catch a Delhi bound GoAir flight (No. G8-146) at 11.15 a.m.

On enquiry, the passenger revealed his identity as Raju Ganju and said that he was accompanied by his wife, three wards and 15 other children who were supposed to travel to Delhi.

“As the 15 children seemed underage, he was tactfully questioned. On questioning, he disclosed that the 15 children were being taken for work purpose,” an official said.

Senior officers of the CISF and the local police were immediately informed about the matter.

Soon the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Jharkhand Police arrived at the spot, and Ganju along with his wife and all the children were handed over to them in the presence of local police for further legal action in the matter.

–IANS

rak/arm