In relief to two Myanmarese women who had accidentally left a bag containing cash and another valuables, at the Jhandewalan Metro Station, the CISF traced it and handed it back to the women, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior CISF official said that the CISF shift in charge at the Jhandewalan metro station noticed an unattended bag lying near the customer care counter.

Immediately, the CISF staff made necessary announcements, but no one came forward to claim the bag.

“The bag was checked from security point of view. After ascertaining that there was no dangerous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,59,000, a mobile phone, charger and two passports were found inside the bag. The bag with cash and other items were deposited with the Station Controller and the announcement was made at the nearby stations in this regard,” the official said.

The official said that later, two female passengers identified as Retu and Techar Dywi, both Myanmarese nationals, came at the security point and claimed the bag.

After proper verification, the bag and other items were handed over to them.

2023071137589