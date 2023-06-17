An air passenger carrying foreign currency worth Rs 57 lakh was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an official said on Saturday.

The CISF official said that the accused was held on behaviour detection.

Based on suspicion, the passenger Mohd Faizil, who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Indigo Airlines Flight, was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his baggage.

While checking his baggage through the X-BIS machine, some doubtful image was noticed.

Faizil was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

“After clearing the Check-in process and Immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office. On thorough checking of his check in baggage, in the presence of custom officials, 2,58,500 UAE Dirham worth approximately INR 57 lakh were detected which were concealed in the false bottom of his check in baggage,” said the official.

On inquiry, Faizil could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger, along with the detected 2,58,500 UAE Dirham, was handed over to Custom officials for further action in the matter.

20230617-135204