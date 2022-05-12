The CISF staff posted at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station have returned a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash to its owner, who had forgotten to collect the bag after putting it in the X-ray screening belt on Thursday.

A senior CISF official said that at around 1 pm, the CISF shift in-charge at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station noticed an unattended bag lying on the output roller of screening belt.

“Immediately, he asked the passerby passengers but no one came forward to claim the bag. Thereafter, the bag was checked from a security point of view. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,00,000 and some documents bearing contact details were found inside the bag,” said the official.

The official said that on the basis of the contact details, the CISF official contacted Manshi Singh and informed him about the bag.

“Singh, a resident of Kanpur, came to the Metro station and claimed the bag. He was taken to the station controller’s room, where he informed that he forgot to collect his bag after putting the same for screening. After proper verification, the bag containing the cash was handed over to him. He thanked the CISF and appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by the force personnel,” said the official.

