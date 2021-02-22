CISF personnel stationed at Barakhamba Road Metro station saved the life of a passenger who was unwell and became unconscious.

In the incident on Sunday, the CISF personnel rushed to the spot and noticed that the man was not breathing properly and started giving him Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down. When the man regained consciousness, he revealed his identity as Rohit, a resident of Kalyanpuri in East Delhi, aged 18.

Thereafter, DMRP and ambulance were called. Also, shift in-charge of CISF and station controller reached the the spot and assisted the passenger.

