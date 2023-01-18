Another tragedy hit the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Wednesday after a woman committed suicide a day after her husband Sub-Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shot himself dead.

Priya Singh (27), who had rushed to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh, hanged herself in Narmada Guest House early Wednesday.

This was the third suicide at the Indian spaceport in as many days.

According to police, Priya Singh along with his brother and three children had reached SHAR on Tuesday after they were informed about the suicide by her husband Vikas Singh.

Police had recorded the statement of Priya Singh and she along with family members stayed in the guest house.

On Wednesday morning, she hanged herself to the fan in a room at the guest house.

Her body was shifted to Sullurupeta hospital for autopsy. Vikas Singh’s body was also preserved at the same hospital after autopsy and it was to be handed over to the family members on Wednesday.

Police believe that Priya Singh took the extreme step due to the shock of her husband’s death.

Sub-inspector Vikas Singh shot himself in the head with his pistol on Monday night. The 30-year-old was on duty at the gate one of SHAR.

The reason for the extreme step is not known. Police said they registered a case and took up the investigation.

The sub-inspector’s suicide came a day after a constable ended his life.

Chintamani (29) hanged himself on Sunday night while discharging his duty on Sunday evening at PCMC Radar-1 area.

Hailing from Chhattisgarh, he had returned to the duty on January 10 after a month-long leave.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the constable ended his life due to some family problem.

