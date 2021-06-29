The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday took over the security of Odisha-based Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL) with sanctioned strength of more than 120 personnel.

In the light of the increased threat perception to the fertilizer companies situated across the country, TFL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs.

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the TFL.

With the induction, total units under CISF security cover has risen to 352 across the country. This CISF unit deputed to guard the TFL is headed by Assistant Commandant rank officer.

The CISF, one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), are engaged in providing security cover to private as well as government institutions or buildings across the country, including 64 airports and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The TFL, a consortium of four state-run companies – GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL – was established in December 2014 to revive the Talcher fertilizer unit in Angul district of Odisha. It is located about 123 kms away from Bhubaneswar.

The Unit was established at Talcher due to abundance of coal that is being used as feedstock. It is spread over an area of 520 acres in which around 1,000 employees are working.

–IANS

rak/kr