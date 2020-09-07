CISF urges Delhi Metro commuters to carry minimum hand baggage

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) As Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed its services on Monday after a five-month suspension, CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan appealed to the passengers to carry bare minimum hand baggage and metallic items.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) chief’s suggestion came in light of speedier baggage screening and frisking to avoid crowd formation at the checking points. The CISF DG made the appeal while visiting Delhi Metro stations after the DMRC resumed its services on the Yellow Line at 7 a.m. He also took stock of the situation and arrangements made from CISF perspective to meet the challenge of Covid-19.

He also said that all necessary preventive measures have been adopted to safeguard the force personnel from coronavirus as India on Monday crossed 42 lakh Covid cases and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation after the United States.

Ranjan along with Sudhir Kumar Saxena, ADG (Headquarter), Dayal Gangwar, Inspector General (NCR), Jitender Rana, Deputy Inspector General, DMRC and other senior officers boarded the Metro from Central Secretariat and travelled to Rajiv Chowk and then to Jor Bagh. During his visit, the CISF DG interacted with CISF personnel and briefed them about the protocol to be followed in the wake of the pandemic and advised to maintain minimum close proximity interaction with passengers without compromising security procedures.

He also interacted with the commuters who appreciated the hassle-free security arrangements made by CISF. After suspending its services for over five months to contain the spread of Covid-19, the DMRC resumed its journey on the Yellow Line which connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Gurugram’s Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro. The resumption of services came as a relief to commuters.

