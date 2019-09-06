CISF’s Delhi airport unit wins best aviation security award

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The CISF’s Delhi airport unit has won the top award in an inter-unit competition of the Aviation Security Group (ASG) organised between the months of April and July, it was announced on Thursday.

For the competition, the CISF had divided 61 Indian airports into two categories. The first category included seven joint venture airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Nagpur and Chandigarh, while the second category had 52 airports run by the Airports Authority of Indias and Shirdi Airport.

Among the airports run as joint ventures, Delhi airport’s CISF unit won the first prize, and Hyderabad airport unit was named runner-up. In the second category, the Kolkata airport unit won the first prize.

The trophies were presented by CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan.

