ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Citadel’ actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

NewsWire
0
0

‘Citadel’ actor Stanley Tucci has talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including ‘The Transformers’, ‘The Hunger Games’, Marvel’s ‘Captain America’, and many more.

He said, “I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology.”

“In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel’s first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering this Friday, May 5.

The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.

20230505-091202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karthi: I lived all that I dreamt of during the filming...

    Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun’s home on b’day, ‘Pushpa’ star waves...

    Aamna Sharif reveals how she prepped for her role in ‘Damaged...

    Is there a ‘Kabir Singh 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in...