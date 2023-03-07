ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Citadel’ trailer has Priyanka Chopra pulling off heavy-duty action

The trailer of the spy-thriller series ‘Citadel’, which was released recently, sees actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas engaging in some heavy-duty action as she plays a spy along with Richard Madden. The trailer, which is a little over two minutes in length, starts off with fast cuts of montages. With generous dutch tilt shots, even the credits, it has Priyanka pulling off action sequences, gun fights and chase sequences.

The show, which is the global umbrella series for other national counterparts, tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Manticore is a powerful syndicate.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They continue to be hidden from the world, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (played by Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The first season of the global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. aCitadel’ will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

20230307-114402

