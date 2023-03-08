INDIA

Citing +2 Board exams, Cong withdraws 2-hour K’taka bandh on Mar 9

A day ahead of its two-hour bandh, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party on Wednesday decided to postpone it on account of the second year pre-university exams.

The bandh slated to be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday had been called to press for the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the spate of corruption allegations against the ruling BJP government in Karnataka which is due for assembly elections in the next few weeks.

Congress state president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that the decision to withdraw the two-hour bandh was taken in view of the requests from students and their parents.

More than 7 lakh students will be appearing for the Board examinations which begins on Thursday.

“Parents & students have reached out to me & CLP Leader to withdraw the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ call for 9th March by the Congress in view of PUC Exams on 9th March. Our youth is 1st priority. KPCC has decided to withdraw the bandh. Our struggle against BJP corruption shall continue,” Shivakumar tweeted.

The withdrawal announcement on Wednesday comes despite Shivakumar’s earlier claims that the exams, and medical services would remain unaffected by the bandh.

