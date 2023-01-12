INDIA

Citing life threats, Nupur Sharma gets gun licence

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments during a TV debate triggered protests and violence last year, now has a gun licence, said sources in Delhi Police on Thursday.

The source added that she has been given the licence to carry a firearm for her protection.

During a TV debate last year, her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed had led to violence and criticism. The BJP later suspended her from the post of party spokesperson.

Sharma recently moved a plea before the licensing unit of the Delhi Police requesting that her life was in danger and she needed a gun to carry round the clock for self-defence. The police unit after taking opinions and understanding the gravity of the matter allowed her plea.

In her application, she told the police that she was receiving death threats and needed a pistol to carry.

