Citizen’s keen eye leads to firearm seizure in Brampton

Region of Peel – Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged five men with firearms-related offences after a traffic stop in Brampton a media statement said.

On Saturday August 15th, 2020 9:15 am Police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a firearm they had seen inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in the City of Brampton.

Uniformed Patrol officers quickly converged on the parking lot, located two vehicles and arrested eight men matching the information provided by the caller. A loaded handgun was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, five men have each been charged with several firearms-related offences. The five men charged are identified as:

Simerjit Singh, 23-years-old, from Georgetown

Arundeep Sood, 40-years-old, from Brampton

Manpreet Singh, 21-years-old, of No Fixed Address

Shivampreet Singh, 21-years-old, from Brampton

Mehakdeep Maan, 22-years-old, from Brampton

All five men were held for bail and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 2133.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.