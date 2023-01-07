SCI-TECH

Citizen's new watch uses NASA tech, AI to measure fatigue

Citizen has launched new CZ Smartwatch which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and space agency NASA research to measure wearers’ fatigue and alertness at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The power of the new watch resides in the CZ Smart YouQ application, which allows users to understand and predict their own fatigue patterns as well as receive recommendations on how to improve them for a healthier, more alert and rested lifestyle, reports ZDNET.

The application also allows users to take a customised ‘Alert Monitor’ test daily to determine their awareness.

The test itself is a consumer version of NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+), which gauges astronauts’ mental acuity.

“The latest CZ Smartwatch is a game-changing product that brings Citizen’s legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers’ wrists,” said Jeffrey Cohen, president, Citizen Watch America.

The more wearers use the watch, the more CZ Smart YouQ will learn about them and will give more accurate predictions and tips.

“The CZ Smart PQ watch will be available in the US, beginning March 2023 and starting at $350,” the report said.

