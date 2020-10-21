City of Mississauga redesigns website

The City of Mississauga has a new, redesigned website featuring improved search, streamlined information and services, and a responsive design that works on all your favourite devices, officials said.

“We’re excited to launch the new Mississauga.ca site, the first place residents often go to find information on City services. The new site is designed to be customer-focused, fast, clear and easy to use. This couldn’t have come at a better time when more and more people are interacting online and looking to access services digitally,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “We listened to customer feedback and are building back to better with modern and innovative digital service delivery. I thank the many residents and staff that provided a great deal of input into this exciting and meaningful project.”

The City’s site receives over 1.1 million unique page views per month. During early testing of the redesigned site, an average of 450 people per month provided feedback through online surveys and a customer feedback tool will remain on the new site for users to continue to provide comments and feedback for ongoing improvement.

“We released the first phase of the City’s new site last year and since then have heard from thousands of users who completed surveys and online exercises to help transition to a modern and mobile first experience on our website,” said Gary Kent, Commissioner, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer. “It is critical we have a site people find effective and are comfortable using. Our redesign work will continue as we learn from customer feedback and prioritize our work. Additionally, the redesign was planned to help ensure people with visual, hearing, motor and cognitive difficulties can effectively access content and services through assistive technology, such as screen readers, screen magnification software and navigation assistance. Our vision is to create digital services that are fast, clear, and easy to use for people of all abilities.”