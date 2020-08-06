City of Sauga revisits Covid-19 Response Plan

Today, Mississauga City Council reviewed and approved initiatives in relation to COVID-19 including: Amendments to the Face Covering By-law for condominiums and apartments, Limits to Restaurant Capacities, Film and Television Reopening Plan, Resumption of Council and Committee Meetings and Parks By-law Review.

“Today we took the step to amend a by-law to make face coverings mandatory in common areas of condominiums and apartments, similar to others. We want to protect the health and safety of residents wherever possible and this action will help us to remain diligent and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“As part of our recovery efforts and to return to normal, we will be resuming our usual Council and Committee schedule beginning in September and allowing for virtual participation into August 2021. This will allow us to evaluate the hybrid model and determine how best to proceed on a permanent basis. And, we will be resuming our film and television activities and reviewing our Parks By-law to better reflect to ensure our parks are used properly and for their intended purpose.”

Face Coverings Required in Common Spaces in Condominiums and Apartments

Council approved amending the Face Covering By-law by requiring face coverings in enclosed common areas of residential apartment buildings and condominiums to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel has recommended face coverings for these areas where physical distancing may not be possible. Residential owners and operators of these buildings will be required to adopt a face covering policy in accordance with the face covering by-law.

Limits to Restaurant Capacities

Also passed by Council was a by-law to cap restaurant capacities at 100 patrons and to limit the number of people that can be seated at a table in a restaurant/bar to 10 people.

Film and Television Reopening Plan

Council reviewed a reopening plan for film and television with Mississauga home to six major film studios and more than 850,000 square feet of studio space. 2019 was a record year for filming in Mississauga, with a total of 1,463 filming days and more than $720,000 in City revenues. As part of Mississauga’s Film Office re-opening plan an number of measures will be taken such as: COVID-19 Protocols will be added to neighbourhood film notification letters; production companies will provide residents with written notices that will direct them to indicate any objections to filming by either phone or email; updates will be made to the City’s website, noting any City of Mississauga specific guidelines for filming as they pertain to COVID-19 and flexibility will be expected for requests to close City rights-of-way to allow for sufficient physical distancing among casts and crew



Council and Committee Meetings Resume

Council and Committee meetings will resume with their regular schedule effective September 8, 2020 and the Council Procedure By-law will be amended to allow electronic participation at all Council and Committee meetings until August 1, 2021 as allowed under the Province’s Bill 197 legislation.

By extending the electronic participation provisions in the City’s Procedure By-laws until August 1, 2021, it would provide Council and staff with the opportunity evaluate and review if these provisions should be made permanent. Staff will report to Governance Committee prior to July 2021.

Parks By-law Review

A new draft by-law was reviewed to govern activities in City parks and open spaces. The new by-law is expected to come into effect in September 2020 and will better reflect and regulate the range of activities which occur in City parks and open spaces. Changes include hours of operation, commercial activities and other considerations such as age restrictions for children in leash-free zones and alignment with the Region of Peel’s Outdoor No Smoking or Vaping By-law. Community organizations affected by changes to the by-law have been consulted throughout the process.