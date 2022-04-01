The Grand Hotel in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area had the most unexpected visitor, an Asian Palm Civet that had strayed into its staff room.

The Asian Palm Civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), also called a toddy cat, is a long mongoose-like mammal which survives in a wide range of habitats. It is native to South and Southeast Asia and this species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The distressed civet was first spotted by a staff of the Grand Hotel as it made its way into the staff room on late Thursday evening. Concerned for the well-being of the animal, the compassionate employees immediately contacted Wildlife SOS at the 24-hour helpline number (+91-9871963535) that works to rescue wildlife in distress.

Two members from the NGO reached the location immediately with necessary rescue equipment. The civet was carefully transferred into a transportation carrier and extricated from the location. Rescued with no injuries or signs of stress, the cat is currently under observation and it will soon be released back into its natural habitat, Wildlife SOS said on Friday.

“Civet cats are often sighted in the Vasant Kunj area as it is surrounded by vast green spaces. It is heartening to see people act out of compassion and empathy for urban wildlife,” Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said.

Asserting that the Asian Palm civets play an integral role in the ecosystem by controlling the rodent population and dispersing seeds of fruits they feed on, Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects said, “It is, therefore, integral to conserve this species.

20220401-185603