Civic taxes: Police use water cannons to disperse agitating Cong councillors in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers and councillors in Indore, who were agitating against the “decision to hike taxes” by the civic body.

The Congress, led by Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey, staged protest accusing the ruling BJP of levying taxes “through the back door”.

It said that the “decision to hike taxes would increase the financial burden on the people of Indore”.

“BJP has failed to fulfill the promises it had made during the municipal elections. The BJP in its manifesto during the civic polls last year had said that it will not levy new taxes or hike the existing ones. However, it has hiked taxes from 30 per cent to 60 per cent through the back door,” Chouksey said.

The Congress will oppose the decision in and out of the Municipal Corporation until it is taken back, he added.

During the protest, the Congress workers burnt an effigy of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Meanwhile, police said that the water cannons were used after they tried to cross the barricades placed outside the civic headquarters.

Youth Congress President Rameez Khan claimed that he suffered an eye injury while some other workers also sustained wounds.

