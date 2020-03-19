Civil Aviation Ministry officials go into self quarantine

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Senior officials belonging to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who recently met with the Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh have gone into self quarantine from Friday evening.

According to the ministry, officers who attended the ‘Parliamentary Standing Committee’ meeting on March 18 and came in close proximity with the MP have gone into self quarantine as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had held a meeting on March 18. This is when ministry officials met with the MP.

“Officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on March 18 and came in close proximity with referred Hon’ble Member of Parliament have gone into self quarantine from Friday evening as a precautionary measure,” the ministry tweeted late on Friday night.

The tweet comes after the BJP MP from Rajasthan, who is the son of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went into self-isolation after he attended a programme along with his mother and others in Lucknow with the Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19.

–IANS

rv/sdr/