Civil aviation projects of Vibrant Gujarat summits dropped

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government has admitted that all the civil aviation projects proposed in the Vibrant Global Gujarat Investment Summits (VGGIS) of 2015 and 2017 have been dropped. The opposition Congress alleged that these summits were just a hoax and no real investments have happened in the state.

According to the information declared by the state government in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, all the 22 civil aviation were dropped by the parties concerned after the signing of MOUs with state government during the VGGIS summits of 2015 and 2017.

In reply to a question asked by BJP MLA Kalabhai Dhabhi about the status of civil aviation projects in the state for which MOUs were entered during the 2015 and 2017 summits, Civil Aviation Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that 10 such MoUs were signed in the 2015 summit and 12 in the 2017 summit, but all 22 projects had been dropped.

The Minister also said that as there was no Civil Aviation policy in 2015 and the Central government announced it in 2016, these projects were dropped.

At this, Leader of Opposition, Paresh Dhanani, said: “These summits are just hoaxes and there was no real investment being brought into the state which was benefiting the state in anyway. Even if the Civil Aviation policy was brought into effect in 2016, why were MOUs dropped in 2017. Besides, what about all the summits that happened before 2015. Why is it not benefiting the state in any way?”

