Civil aviation sector on a steady growth trajectory: Puri

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India’s civil aviation sector is on a steady growth trajectory, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking on the new ‘General Aviation’ terminal at IGI airport here, Puri said: “The sector is all set to emerge stronger in a post-Covid world as more routes are opening up and number of passengers are growing.”

“We expect a bulk of pre-Covid domestic air passengers’ traffic to be back by Diwali this year, and ‘General Aviation’ will have a significant contribution to it.”

According to the Minister, the new ‘General Aviation’ terminal at Delhi airport is the need of the hour which will significantly support this growth.”

The GMR Group led consortium “Delhi International Airport Limited” on Thursday launched India’s first exclusive ‘General Aviation Terminal’ facility for private jets at IGIA.

